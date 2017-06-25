mobile menu mobile search

South Africans need to start asking if their home is actually an asset

By June 25, 20171 Comments
At first glance, it is easy to say that your property is an asset and a good investment, however there is more to it than initially meets the eye according to Adrian Goslett, Regional Director and CEO of RE/MAX of Southern Africa.

He notes that there are several factors that will have an influence on the property’s value such as the market, growth in the area and the demand for property in the area.

“While some people may perceive higher end homes as assets, it is less about price and more about growth in value. Regardless of what end of the scale the home is on if the value of the home is showing growth – it is an asset,” says Goslett.

Test: asset vs expense

According to Goslett, buyers need to do their research and make the right decision upfront. When selecting a property, there are some aspects that need to be taken into consideration, such as location, which is a key element in the home’s potential for growth in value.

“Buyers also need to look at the price of homes in the area and how they have grown over the last few years, as well as any future development plans that may be happening in the area that could have an impact on the property’s value,” he adds.

According to Goslett, a great way to assess an area’s potential for future appreciation is by looking at the past and the history of the area.

“By looking back, it is possible to some degree to look ahead. Useless there are big changes happening in the area, it is a fairly safe bet to gauge the future appreciation potential of an area based on its past performance,” Goslett explained.

He adds that upgrades to infrastructure or the development of new amenities will positively impact the appreciation potential of the homes in an area.

“While it depends on the facility, the introduction of a mall can boost property values in an area as it offers convenience to the residents. However, the shopping mall will only add value to an area if it is a well-run establishment that attracts the right kind of foot traffic,” noted Goslett.

“That said, I would say schools have a greater influence on property values than shopping malls. Many potential buyers look for a property with education in mind, whether they currently have children or not. Again, how the school impacts on the area is based on the school and its reputation. A good school that offers an exceptional education will increase demand for property surrounding it, which will push property prices up.”

The success of a property investment is based on the decisions made at the start of the purchasing process – not when the property is sold.

“To purchase an asset that grows in value over time, buyers need to do their homework and an make informed decision before they put pen to paper.”

Read: This is the average age of a property buyer in South Africa

Staff Writer

Staff Writer
Join the Conversation
  • Jukes

    There’s a difference between an ASSET and an INVESTMENT.

    A house/home will always be an ASSET, that should never be a question. As to how the asset is financed and the actual value of the asset, that’s something else.

    A question that perhaps needs to be asked is whether your home is an INVESTMENT or not. And that depends largely on your intention. Generally, people don’t buy their home with a primary objective of investing, they are simply buying shelter for themselves and their families. Any increase in the value of the home is thus incidental or secondary to the main objective. In my opinion then, your home should be regarded as an ASSET that provides shelter to you and not an INVESTMENT that generates income for you.

    If however you’re buying your home with a primary view of using it to generate income or to sell it at a profit in the future, then you are effectively buying an INVESTMENT. Then we can talk about the various factors that will affect the value of this INVESTMENT.

