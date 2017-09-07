A look inside Umhlanga’s top rated hotel – for sale at R40 million

The top rated boutique hotel in Umhlanga Rocks has become an investment opportunity for buyers willing to pay R41 million for the eight bedroom property.

Teremok Marine, a luxurious five-star boutique lodge whose name translates from the Russian word for ‘little hideaway’, is up for sale.

The hotel has been operating since 2003, and is rated as the number one Hotel in Umhlanga (and in KwaZulu Natal) on TripAdvisor.

“Teremok presents willing buyers an unique investment opportunity offering prime real estate and a going business concern, with occupancies in excess of 80% over the last 24 months,” according to sellers Lew Geffen Sotheby’s.

The hotel charges between R2,300 and R3,500 per room per night, which includes bed and breakfast.

Each suite boasts an extra-length bed (king size or twin), handcrafted ceiling fan, air-conditioning and a private balcony. The open plan bathroom has a large rain-dance shower, freestanding bath, double basins and separate toilet with bidet.

Extras include a home entertainment system with LCD screen and DVD player (a large library of DVDs is available), an iPod docking station, as well as complimentary WiFi throughout.

The sale of this establishment includes all transferable licenses and the business as a going concern.

















Read: A look at The Skye – a new R1 billion development in the ‘Sandton’ of Durban