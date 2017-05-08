mobile menu mobile search

Nedbank launches app to pay for school activities

By May 8, 20171 Comments
Nedbank has launched a new payments app – Karri –  to simplify school payments to help teachers, parents and kids.

The Karri app makes payments to schools for events such as civvies days, school trips and other fundraising activities easy and secure, using a built-for-purpose mobile payment application.

The app has a built-in reminder, calendar and transaction history functionality to ensure users are kept informed of events that their child takes part in and can pay accordingly.

For schools, using Karri will help eliminate collecting, counting and banking cash. It will reduce time spent on administrative tasks by teachers and allow for a holistic view of all money received for events throughout the year.

The app essentially brings all school-related activities together on one platform, enabling easy, convenient payments, removing the need to draw cash and the risk of children losing the money.

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it.
Join the Conversation
  • Madimetsha

    power repackaging, nothing new, just repacked.

