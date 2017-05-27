Here are the things that stress us out the most each month

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7858d86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=558&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7858d86' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The latest Sanlam Benchmark research reveals that most middle-high earning South Africans are under financial stress.

The survey – which covered 1,317 well-educated professionals, with more than 80% earning more than R200,000 per annum – found that 72.77% of respondents experience financial stress.

The biggest sources of their stress related to short term debt obligations such as car payments, credit cards, personal loans, while not having enough for unanticipated emergencies was also a big concern.

Source of financial stress

Short term debt obligations (car payments, credit cards, personal loans) – 54.7%



Long term debt obligations (home loans) – 23.57%

Extended family financial obligations or ad hoc requests for financial support- 32.97%

Keeping up appearances – 2.93%

Not on track to be able to retire – 28.94%

Leaving my family financially vulnerable if and when I die – 12.70%

Financially vulnerable if I lose assets due to crime and/or natural events – 9.28%

Paying for school and/or university fees – 30.77%

Not having enough for unanticipated emergencies – 41.39%

“Saving for retirement as an explicit goal ranks as the sixth most pressing financial stressor among middle class South Africans. If we want to improve outcomes, we need to do so with the knowledge that it is not a ‘top of mind’ financial concern for most people,” Sanlam Employee Benefits CEO Dawie de Villiers.

Additional findings of the 2017 Sanlam Benchmark research include:

Total contributions amount to approximately 18% of pensionable earnings on average

40% of respondents allow members to select their own level of retirement funding contribution

Lifestage portfolios are the most popular default investment structure

60% of respondents allow members to select their own investment portfolios from a defined list of options

23% of respondents allow members to voluntarily increase their life insurance, and

A lack of preservation (i.e. staying invested in one’s retirement fund when switching jobs) is the key inhibitor of better retirement outcomes.

De Villiers believes evolving into a more customer-centric, well priced and efficient industry is within reach. “A number of factors are counting in our favour. Technology has transformed so many aspects of the financial services industry, and it has begun to happen in the retirement space too.

“For instance, the impact of the Sanlam Retirement App on bridging the gap between the fund and the member is immense. Technology can go a long way to speaking to the growing number of millennials in the workforce. We need to speak their language and offer them a way of tracking their retirement that works for them and that may influence more of them to preserve.”

