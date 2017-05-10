6 graphs that will change what you think about skilled workers in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Employment Equity Commission for South Africa has released its 2016/17 report, showing how the country’s skilled workforce has transformed in recent years.

The EEC’s report is based on 26,255 employment equity reports from companies across the country, compared to 25,030 EE reports it received in 2015.

The bulk of the reports come from the private sector (94.8%) – representing 5.3 million workers – with the balance made up of non-profit organisations, state-owned enterprises, educational institutions and national, provincial and local government.

A ‘positive trend’ towards equitable representation is noted for the first time at professionally qualified/ middle management level, the report said.

Black South Africans, at 41.5%, leads in representation at this Level, it said.

Workforce profile at professionally qualified level for public and private sectors by race:

Black South Africans are mostly represented at the skilled technical occupational level, the government’s report found.

More than two thirds of employees at this level are black, with 60.2% of this level being represented by the african group. “This remains below their EAP distribution, but is a movement in the right direction,” it said.

The report also suggested that both the private and public sector have made significant strides in employing black South Africans at this occupational level.

“Africans have in fact exceeded their EAP (economically active population) distribution in the Public Sector. The skilled technical occupational level is a feeder level into the other management levels and it is encouraging to note this,” the report said.

Between 2014 and 2016

The trend analysis of the workforce profile of employees between 2014 and 2016 shows a decline in the representation of the white and Indian South Africans at the professionally qualified level.

Representation of the African, Indian and Coloured groups at the Skilled Technical level has gradually increased, while the representation of the white group has shown a steady decrease at this level, the report said.

