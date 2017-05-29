mobile menu mobile search

Petrol price expected to drop in June

By May 29, 20170 Comments
Petrol price expected to drop in June
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

South African motorists can expect some relief at the pumps next month, according to the Automobile Association (AA) citing unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

“Our expectation for June is that petrol will drop by up to 26 cents a litre, with a 20 cent drop for both diesel and illuminating paraffin,” the AA said.

The association noted the rand advanced against the US dollar during most of May, with further support from retreating international petroleum prices.

“Both of these factors have contributed to the reduction in the fuel price,” it said.

The AA said that OPEC’s decision to continue its production cut for another nine months showed that there was concern in oil producing nations about a continued world oversupply of oil. This could mean a period of relative price stability.

On the home front, it said that the background political noise affecting the rand continued to play a role.

“With political uncertainty set to continue, our medium-term outlook for the fuel price is that lower international petroleum prices will be key to maintaining local fuel price stability if the Rand weakens again,” the AA said.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in June, based on current inland prices.

Fuel May official June predicted
93 Petrol R13.57 R13.31 (-0.26)
0.05% Diesel (wholesale) R11.81 R11.61 (-0.20)

Read: Here is the official petrol price for May 2017

 

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Forget Zuma and focus on December: ANC

Nokia 3310 South Africa launch date and price revealed

DA to lay criminal charges against president Zuma

Top 9 ways we deal with stress in South Africa

South Africa Rand Mandela

Rand weakens as Zuma survives another ANC meeting

Starbucks

Starbucks is coming to Cape Town and Durban in 2017

Here are the emails exposing Gupta state capture

Capitec reveals credit card growth – targets richer clients

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×