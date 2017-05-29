Petrol price expected to drop in June

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

South African motorists can expect some relief at the pumps next month, according to the Automobile Association (AA) citing unaudited month-end fuel price data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

“Our expectation for June is that petrol will drop by up to 26 cents a litre, with a 20 cent drop for both diesel and illuminating paraffin,” the AA said.

The association noted the rand advanced against the US dollar during most of May, with further support from retreating international petroleum prices.

“Both of these factors have contributed to the reduction in the fuel price,” it said.

The AA said that OPEC’s decision to continue its production cut for another nine months showed that there was concern in oil producing nations about a continued world oversupply of oil. This could mean a period of relative price stability.

On the home front, it said that the background political noise affecting the rand continued to play a role.

“With political uncertainty set to continue, our medium-term outlook for the fuel price is that lower international petroleum prices will be key to maintaining local fuel price stability if the Rand weakens again,” the AA said.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in June, based on current inland prices.