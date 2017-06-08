mobile menu mobile search

Umhlanga’s growth surge continues with new R1.5 billion development

By June 8, 20170 Comments
Umhlanga's growth surge continues with new R1.5 billion development
Umhlanga, situated on KwaZulu-Natal’s north coast, continues to experience a surge in development as Eris Property Group is currently developing a R1.5 billion lifestyle and business park in the region.

The Umgeni Deco & Lifestyle Park was officially launched in November 2016, visioned to be a 90,000 square metre property development of mixed commercial, retail and office space.

The development will be inside the existing Umgeni Business Park, which is already a prime commercial node in the area.

Construction on the development kicked off in mid-2017, with building taking place in two phases over the next five years.

The development is being built by Eris Properties and Accessio Group in partnership with Prasa and Intersite Asset Investments.

The new development comes amid the construction of a R600 million mixed-use development called Umhlanga Arch.

 

Development Map

Phase A

Phase B

Concept

Staff Writer

Join the Conversation
