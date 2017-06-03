Here is the official petrol price for June 2017

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ab190fe2&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=889&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ab190fe2' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Motorists will get some relief at the pumps next week, the Department of Energy said on Saturday.

The price of all grades of petrol will decrease by 25 cents on Wednesday, 7 June, while the price of diesel will decline by 23 cents, the department said.

The latest announcement will come as a relief for consumers who endured a 30 cents increase in May.

Earlier this week, the Automobile Association (AA) underlined the rand’s gain against the US dollar during most of May, with further support from retreating international petroleum prices.

“Both of these factors have contributed to the reduction in the fuel price,” it said.

The AA said that OPEC’s decision to continue its production cut for another nine months showed that there was concern in oil producing nations about a continued world oversupply of oil. This could mean a period of relative price stability.

On the home front, it said that the background political noise affecting the rand continued to play a role.

“With political uncertainty set to continue, our medium-term outlook for the fuel price is that lower international petroleum prices will be key to maintaining local fuel price stability if the Rand weakens again,” the AA said.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in June: