Eskom wants to give Brian Molefe R11 million

Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown has turned down a request by energy provider Eskom,to pay former CEO Brian Molefe a settlement fee of R11.2 million.

It comes after Eskom’s board agreed to pay Molefe a R30 million “early retirement package” in April, which Brown also turned down.

Molefe headed up Eskom for 18 months before he resigned in December, after being “implicated in former public protector Thuli Madonsela’s State of Capture report”, the Sunday Times reported.

Outa has also opened a criminal case against Molefe for fraud and contravening the Public Finance Management Act and company law.

Eskom’s interim board chairman Zethembe Khoza reportedly wrote to Brown stating that the R11.2 million payment to Molefe was “fair”.

But Brown said “there is no basis to support a settlement with Mr Molefe”.

The news of the proposed bonus comes after Outa stated that “fat cats and corruption” have driven up the price of electricity in South Africa.

It was also recently reported that Eskom wanted to pay employees a “winter challenge” bonus for keeping the lights on during winter this year.

