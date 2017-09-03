Here’s the official petrol price for September 2017

The department of energy has released the official petrol and diesel price adjustments for September 2017.

Both grades of petrol – 93 and 95 (ULP & LRP) – will be going up by 67 cents per litre, while the wholesale price of diesel will be going up by 44 cents a litre.

According to the department, the price increases are due to the average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increasing during the period under review.

The Rand depreciated against the US Dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period. The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 28 July 2017 to 31 August 2017 was 13.2152 compared to 13.1500 during the previous period.

This led to a higher contribution to the Basic Fuels Price on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 2.88c/l, 2.74c/l and 2.76c/l respectively.

Further, the minister of energy also approved a retail margin increase of 4.6 c/l to be effected in the retail price structures of all octane grades of petrol with effect from 6 September 2017.

This increase is necessary to accommodate the wage increases of pump attendants, cashiers and administrative staff at service stations, the department said.

Here’s are the official prices for September:

Fuel August official September official 93 Petrol R12.82 R13.49 95 Petrol R13.05 R13.72 0.05% Diesel (wholesale) R11.27 R11.71

Read: Petrol price shock expected next week