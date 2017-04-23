Presidency denies renovations to Zuma’s Nkandla residence

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Presidency has denied reports claiming that the government is set to spend “millions” in taxpayers’ money on president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

According to a report in the The Sunday Times, the Department of Public Works said that plans were in place to refurbish the property, repair “shoddy workmanship”, and address security concerns.

“While the assessment is not complete, the cost of additional upgrades and repairs could run into millions of rand,” the Sunday paper said.

In a statement on Sunday, The Presidency dismissed the report.

“The Presidency wishes to confirm and emphasise that there are no renovations of the private houses at the President’s residence at Nkandla currently and no government department has indicated any proposal for renovations. “We also wish to underscore that no government department, including the Department of Public Works, will be permitted to renovate any of the President’s private houses in Nkandla.”

