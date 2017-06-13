Sandton’s new pedestrian and cyclist bridges are almost ready

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Big inroads are being made improving access for everyone travelling into, out of and around Sandton Central, South Africa’s financial hub.

Three new bridges will connect Sandton Central in a way that improves transport for the area and forges stronger bonds between different communities.

According to Elaine Jack, city improvement district manager of the Sandton Central Management District (SCMD), which manages the public urban spaces of this leading city, over 10,000 people walk between neighbouring Alexandra and Sandton Central every day.

The City of Joburg is bringing pro-poor high-quality public transport that is safe, affordable and reliable to the people of Alexandra and Sandton. Also, it is making walking and cycling easier, safer and more convenient.

The Marlboro Rea Vaya bus and pedestrian bridge

Almost complete, this bridge is for exclusive use by Rea Vaya buses and pedestrians. It will launch in September/October 2017. The bridge is already open for pedestrians. Rea Vaya buses will have exclusive use of the bridge when the Rea Vaya Phase 1C(a) operations begin in October 2018.

The bridge will make it possible for buses and pedestrians to move swiftly from Johannesburg CBD via Wynberg and Alexandra over the M1 and into Sandton Central.

The Grayston pedestrian and cyclist bridge

This non-motorist bridge for walking and cycling is under construction over the M1 highway at Grayston Drive. It will be completed by October this year. This bridge will provide a convenient and safe walking and cycling trip for people moving between Alexandra, Wynberg and Sandton Central daily.

The bridge is part of a five kilometre dedicated walk and cycle route that starts in No 3 Square in the heart of Alexandra and ends in Sandton Central. The route also intersects with the Watt Street Rea Vaya station, which is right next to Pan Africa Mall. Thus, it helps people walk safely to this important station which connects Alexandra with the Joburg CBD (inner-city) and Sandton Central.

The Zandspruit bridge

Big improvements to this bridge have opened up a former bottleneck for private vehicles at a very popular access point to Sandton Central. Widening the Zandspruit Bridge and Katherine Street all the way to the M1 highway Marlboro Drive off/on ramp has already improved traffic mobility between Sandton Central and the M1 Marlboro off/on ramp.

