5 important things happening in South Africa today

Here’s what is happening in and affecting South Africa today:
- The ANC is having a problem with a power grab within the party as its Eastern Cape leadership continues to defy an order from the ‘top six’ to step down. The party leaders gave a deadline for the ANC’s Eastern Cape chairperson Andile Lungisa to resign – but that has come and gone; and the ANC Youth League in the region are encouraging Lungisa to stay.
- A suspect implicated in the burglary at the office of the Chief Justice is allegedly being protected by people within the State Security Agency. While the SSA has denied having in hand in the theft, sources close to the investigation have said that a key suspect with critical information in being protected. The break-in is not being treated like a common crime, with its proximity to anti-state rulings from the Constitutional Court fueling speculation that it was a political move.
- If the DA was hoping to quietly settle the controversy around former leader Helen Zille and her tweets, it is mistaken. According to the Huffington Post, Zille is preparing a comprehensive defence in the matter. However, sources in the party said that Zille’s comments have angered leader Mmusi Maimane, and her column berating DA leadership made the situation even worse.
- South Africa’s poultry industry is in a crisis, and players on both sides of the biggest issue – dumping – are blaming each other for the mess. The South African Poultry Association is arguing that importers from the EU are illegally dumping cheap, poor quality meat in SA, putting pressure on local producers. However, importers are arguing that the crisis is self-inflicted, and that local producers are inefficient and unable to compete.
- The rand’s rally continues as the currency has dipped below R12.50 to the dollar on the back of positive local data. Economists expect the rally to continue for some time yet, but warn that any adverse moves from president Zuma – such as a much expected Cabinet reshuffle – could undo this. On Friday, the rand was trading at R12.49 to the dollar, R15.59 to the pound and R13.44 to the euro.