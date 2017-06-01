mobile menu mobile search

5 ANC MPs lodge complaint against Treasury with Public Protector

By June 1, 20170 Comments
The ANC has confirmed that five ANC MPs have sent a complaint to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane, asking her to investigate the conduct, alleged collusion and corruption at National Treasury and other financial institutions.

ANC Chief Whip in Parliament Jackson Mthembu’s office said the five had clarified that they acted in their individual capacities and not as representatives of the ANC Parliamentary caucus.

“We are therefore not aware of any other MPs except the five who went to make a submission to the Public Protector,” it said.

Mthembu did not name the five MPs.

The PP’s spokesperson Oupa Segalwe had previously told News24 that Mkhwebane received a complaint against the National Treasury, South African Reserve Bank, Financial Intelligence Centre, Public Investment Corporation and the Financial Services Board.

“The complaint bears the names of 90 people who identify themselves as ‘ANC MPs and concerned South African citizens’. There are signatures next to only 49 of the names,” he said.

The complaint will be subjected to the standard process of assessment for jurisdiction and merit before a decision is made on whether it will be investigated or not, Segalwe said.

The letter of complaint also included the names of ministers Malusi Gigaba, Nomvula Mokonyane, Bathabile Dlamini and David Mahlobo.

According to the complaint, the entities consistently work in a manner detrimental to the majority of South Africa’s population.

Mthembu’s office said the ANC’s Parliamentary caucus takes guidance from its National Executive Committee which has directed that a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture be established without delay.

“The NEC further stated that the terms of reference of such a Commission of Inquiry must be broad enough to uncover the influence of business on the state. The NEC also expressed its desire to see all processes of reviewing the Public Protector’s State of Capture report accelerated so that they are not an obstacle to the speedy establishment of the Judicial Commission into State Capture.”

This, he said, remains the position of the ANC Parliamentary caucus until directed otherwise by the NEC.

The ministers claim that many South African companies enjoy high profits. They also want Mkhwebane to investigate the PIC and Treasury’s “control over it”.

