Public Protector to oppose Zuma’s review on State of Capture report

By June 19, 20170 Comments
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says that her office will be opposing President Jacob Zuma’s review concerning the State of Capture report.

Mkhwebane was speaking during a media briefing held in Pretoria on Monday.

The Presidency announced at the end of last year that Jacob Zuma would be taking former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela’s state capture report on review.

“The president has considered and also sought legal advice on the contents of the report, as well as the remedial action to be taken,” the Presidency said in a statement at the time.

According to the report, Madonsela uncovered corrupt activities involved in the Gupta state capture saga, and recommended that a judicial inquisition of enquiry be set up to investigate the matter.

President Zuma has denied any wrongdoing.

Mkhwebane, responding to allegations of being captured by president Zuma, said: “I’m captured by the Constitution, not by anyone, I’m here to serve South Africans.”

The Public Protector has also announced that a new investigation into state capture will be launched, with a focus on Eskom, Transnet and Prasa, looking at things in context of the recent spate of Gupta email leaks, implicating government officials.

Staff Writer

