‘New Guptas’ score R5 billion gas deal – report

Described as ‘the new Guptas’, the Sunday Times has reported that friends of president Jacob Zuma, Kenny Kunene and Gayton McKenzie, have been linked to a R5 billion BEE deal with Russian firm Rosgeo.

Former convicts, Kunene and McKenzie have an “increasingly cozy relationship” with the president, the paper reported.

It alleged that Kunene and McKenzie travelled to Russia recently, along with security minister David Mahlobo, to discuss a R5 billion gas deal with the Russian state geological company.

Earlier this month, state-owned PetroSA announced it had clinched a $400 million (R5.3 billion) deal with Rosgeo to drill for gas off the southern coast of South Africa.

“The project envisages extraction of up to 4 million cubic metres of gas daily. This will subsequently be delivered to the gas-to-liquids refinery in Mossel Bay,” it said.

The Sunday Times reported that Kunene and McKenzie were introduced to Rosgeo CEO Panov as potential BEE partners by Mahlobo in August.

“Mahlobo has been running around and organising deals for Kunene and McKenzie,” it said.

ANC insiders told the paper that Kunene and McKenzie have access to “the big house” – Zuma’s official residence – and are regarded as “the new Guptas”.

According to the Sunday Times, McKenzie and Kunene are said to be the ‘masterminds’ behind e-mails published in the Sunday Independent allegedly showing that deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa was having a string of affairs.

