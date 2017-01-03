Watch how criminals get past your house’s security sensors

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aef22d65&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=901&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aef22d65' border='0' alt='' /></a>

New footage has emerged of criminals trying to break into a home, and how they move across your lawn to avoid security sensors.

Many homes have outdoor sensors installed as a further safety measure to protect their homes from criminal activity.

The sensor beams are spread across the yard, around the house, and are set to trigger an alarm once disturbed. However, some sensors are adjusted to not reach below a certain height to avoid having pets – large dogs in particular – trigger the alarm.

The footage shows that criminals are aware of this limitation to the sensors, using the ‘pet-friendly’ system to their advantage. The video shows a criminal crawling across the grass and checking for potential entry points into the house.

The unsettling footage was captured by CCTV over December 2016.

Read: Watch: How ATM skimmers are used to steal your money