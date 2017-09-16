A look at the massive new “eco smart city” in the middle of Sandton

The new Sandton Gate development promises a massive new commercial, residential and working district on the doorstep of the country’s financial hub.

The precinct overlooks the Braamfontein Spruit, one of Johannesburg’s longest natural greenbelts, while being a few minutes away from Sandton CBD.

It is also located on both the Gautrain and BRT bus routes, meaning commuters are easily connected to Sandton Gate from across the city.

Features

The mixed-use precinct will combine commercial, residential and retail space, and will also facilitate active lifestyles in a green, lush precinct.

Other Key features include:

Premium-grade office space totaling approximately 75,000 square, connecting tenants easily to all facilities and services.

Connectivity via high-speed fibre, gives residents and businesses easy internet access.

A number of modern residential apartments overlooking the Braamfontein Spruit.

Specialist retail offerings includes restaurants, cafes, specialist stores and fitness facilities.

Pedestrian friendly piazzas & walkways offer tenants in both apartments and offices the space to relax.

State of the art security installations will secure the precinct so that those within Sandton Gate can have complete peace of mind, 24/7.

The first phase of Sandton Gate will include all the necessary infrastructure, will commence in the latter part of 2017, and is a collaboration between Abland Property Developers and the Tiber Construction group.

This initial phase will include 10,000-15,000m2 of commercial office space, and a residential component.

Thereafter, the development will progress according to market demand.

Click on images to enlarge.

