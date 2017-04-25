The Huffington Post rebrands as Huffpost

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a2b85a85&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=699&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a2b85a85' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Online news group, The Huffington Post, has launched its global rebrand – which will see the publication move forward as Huffpost.

Huffpost editor-in-chief, Lydia Polgreen, said that the group was embracing the name that its readers had been referring it to as for years, and that it was going to double down on its “bold, splashy style, serving up news with a sense of humour, outrage and empathy”.

In a post-2016 US election world, Polgreen said that journalists and journalism could do better for people who feel that too much political and economic power has accrued to a very small elite.

“Facts and truth are basic elements of the news. But they alone are not enough. Emotion, humor and empathy are also essential ingredients of journalism that helps you know what’s real. It’s no wonder so many people these days get their news from comedy shows,” she said in a post about the change.

“We’ll be asking more voices from different perspectives to join our network of contributors and describe their experiences in their own words.

“We’re also looking beyond the news, investing in journalism about how people live their lives.”

Meanwhile, the local edition of Huffpost is also facing a new wave of change following the resignation of local editor, Verashni Pillay, after it was found that a controversial blog post it published was not written by a credible source, and based on inaccurate information.

The post was ruled by the press ombudsman to have amounted to hate speech – although this ruling is being appealed.

