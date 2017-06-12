Motsoeneng guilty of bringing the SABC into disrepute, source claims

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a2b85a85&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=699&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a2b85a85' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng has been found guilty in an internal disciplinary hearing, a reliable source close to the hearings told News24.

Motsoeneng faced charges of bringing the SABC into disrepute and causing irreparable damage to his employer.

The charges related to his four-hour long press briefing on April 19, where he defended his “90% local” policy.

He also criticised the parliamentary ad-hoc committee charged with looking at the former board and interim board member Krish Naidoo.

It is understood that the interim board will today have a meeting to discuss the ruling by disciplinary hearings chair Advocate Nazeer Cassim.

When asked for comment, Cassim said he had released the report early on Monday, and only the SABC would make the announcement.

SABC spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago told News24 that he had not yet seen the report and would only comment at a later stage.

Motsoeneng has suffered one court defeat after another.

Western Cape High Court Judge Owen Rogers ruled in December 2016 that Motsoeneng could not work at the SABC at all, unless Madonsela’s report was set aside or a new disciplinary hearing cleared him of wrongdoing.

He is appealing that judgment.

In November 2015, the Western Cape High Court declared his appointment as chief operations officer irrational and illegal, and set it aside. The court denied him leave to appeal.

In September 2016, the Supreme Court of Appeal also denied him leave to appeal

In May this year, the Labour Court denied his application to stop the current disciplinary hearings and for Cassim to recuse himself.

Mostoeneng could not be reached for comment

More to follow on this developing story.

News24

