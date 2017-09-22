New SAA boss Jarana steps down from YeboYethu board

New South African Airways boss, Vuyani Jarana, has resigned from the board of directors of YeboYethu, Vodacom’s BEE scheme.

Vodacom Group announced last month that Jarana, chief officer of Vodacom Business, had officially tendered his resignation and would serve a notice period before leaving the organisation to join SAA after 22 years of service.

Jarana was officially appointed as the new CEO of struggling SAA at the beginning of August, confirming earlier rumours from June.

SAA said on Thursday however, that it is still in negotiations with Vodacom over its contract with Jarana.

According to a report by News24 Jarana has already signed a contract of employment with the airline, but must still serve out an unspecified notice period at Vodacom.

As a result, the airline has said that it still has not received a definite date as to when Jarana will be commencing his employment.

“There is an engagement with the current employer, because the termination of his employment requires he must serve notice,” said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.

“There is a negotiation process for the parties to find ways around that. It will be a relief as it will give us a sense of stability and certainty,” he said.

Read: SAA still negotiating with Vodacom to release new CEO Vuyani Jarana