SAA still negotiating with Vodacom to release new CEO Vuyani Jarana: report

South African Airways (SAA) is still in negotiations with Vodacom over its contract with the state-owned airline’s newly-appointed chief executive, Vuyani Jarana.

According to a report by News24 Jarana has already sign a contract of employment with the airline, but must still serve out an unspecified notice period at Vodacom.

As a result, the airline has said that it still has not received a definite date as to when Jarana will be commencing his employment.

“There is an engagement with the current employer, because the termination of his employment requires he must serve notice,” said SAA spokesperson, Tlali Tlali.

“There is a negotiation process for the parties to find ways around that. It will be a relief as it will give us a sense of stability and certainty,” he said.

Tlali said criticism that SAA has failed to implement its turnaround strategy is partly linked to a lack of consistent leadership at the chief executive level.

SAA said it has had eight CEOs over an 11-year period, including the incumbent acting CEO, Musa Zwane, who was appointed on 14 November 2015.

The airline has paid close to R23 million in separation packages to chief executives and chief financial officers who did not complete their contracts.

