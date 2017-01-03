Three more Ford Kugas burst into flames in as many days

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Three Ford Kuga vehicles have burst into flames in as many days, according to a new report by the Independent.

“The first was gutted in East London on New Year’s Eve, the second in Vryburg and the third on the N1 in Brakpan on Monday morning”.

Ford SA spokesman Minesh Bhagaloo said the manufacturer was investigating reports of engine fires in Kuga vehicles equipped with the 1.6-litre EcoBoost engine and that owners of this model were urged to contact their Ford dealer to book a free one-hour maintenance check.

However in one of the incidents, the driver pointed out that she had discussed the issue with a salesperson several weeks before.

“The assistant who came… found that the battery was faulty and they replaced it with a new one. I also asked them to do a safety check as I was planning to go on holiday. They then took my car in on the same day of the battery replacement – December 29,” she said.

The driver said the car was returned a few hours later, with the assurance it was only the battery that was faulty.

“The car caught alight in front at the engine compartment and the car just shut down. Everybody got out of the car just in time. My boyfriend managed to kill the flames as it was in a residential area and close to a filling station,”

When asked as to why the vehicles had not yet been recalled, Bhagaloo pointed out that current data did not point to a recall being needed.

