Ford Kuga set to be recalled in South Africa

January 16, 2017
Ford will recall certain Kuga models in South Africa, according to a report by eNCA.

The report stated that the “massive recall” will be made official at the Ford SA and National Consumer Commission joint press conference today at 15h00.

“The National Consumer Commission has confirmed the decision,” stated eNCA.

The reported recall follows over 45 incidents of Ford Kugas catching fire in South Africa since December 2015.

Trevor Hattingh, spokesperson for the Commission, recently told Ford it had a responsibility to protect consumers.

Hattingh told Radio 702 that, in terms of the law, they can order a recall if there are reasonable grounds to believe consumers are at risk.

Ford South Africa recently stated it was investigating possible engine fires in Kugas powered by its 1.6-litre EcoBoost engine.

Ford SA has faced criticism in recent weeks over the Kuga incidents, with a class action lawsuit planned against the company and documents showing Ford knew about existing problems with Kuga models.

Read: Consumer commission to step in over Ford Kuga blowout

Join the Conversation
