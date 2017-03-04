mobile menu mobile search

The most incredible routes to drive in South Africa

By March 4, 20170 Comments
The most incredible routes to drive in South Africa
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

With 64 million kilometers of roads around the world, CNN has released its list of the 10 best roads and roads trips to drive in 2017 – with one South African route cracking a nod.

The Western Cape’s R62, which connects Ashton with Humansdorp, featured at number 10 on the list. The provincial highway which stretches for 748 kilometers (or nine-and-a-half hours nonstop driving, according to CNN) was picked due to its incredible scenery and access to some of the world’s best vineyards.

“Over 65 wineries along the way will have you wishing you were a passenger rather than the driver,” said CNN.

“Shift driving works best along this long tourist route stretching between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, with stops at dozens of non-boozy attractions splintering off the main path, such as cliffs, fauna, rivers, valleys and plains.”

“Chapman’s Peak Drive is a recommended diversion at the start of your journey, a spectacular nine-kilometer marine drive winding its way around the mountainside between Hout Bay and Noordhoek.”

The rest of CNN’s top 10 is made up of the following:

  1. Milford Road, New Zealand
  2. Amalfi Coast Road, Italy
  3. Great Ocean Road, Australia
  4. Transfagarasan Road, Romania
  5. The Alcan Highway, Canada to Alaska
  6. The Atlantic Road, Norway
  7. Jebel Hafeet, United Arab Emirates
  8. Ticlio Pass, Peru
  9. NC500, Scotland
  10. Route 62, South Africa

Other magnificent roads in South Africa

Avis conducted a study on the best local roads to drive on in 2016, based on its international driving ratio model and the advice of local experts.

The ratio accounts for specific variables such as the length of a straight, the radius of a bend as well as possible acceleration in order to achieve as close a ratio as possible to 10:1.

“A great driving road strikes just the right balance between the phases so you get the exhilaration of speed and acceleration, whilst corners test your driving capabilities and long stretches allow you to enjoy the scenery,” said lead researcher Dr Mark Hadley.

“The time spent on the straight allows for the optimum time to appreciate the surrounding scenery before moving into the next bend, whilst still giving the driver the thrill and excitement you get from a challenging drive”.

Magoebaskloof Pass, Limpopo

Chapman’s Peak, Western Cape

Naude’s Nek (gravel), Eastern Cape

Spektakel Pass, Northern Cape

Ring Road around Johannesburg, Gauteng

Robber’s Pass, Mpumalanga

Franschhoek Pass (Lambrechts Road), Western Cape

Long Tom Pass, Mpumalanga

Golden Gate Pass, Free State

Sani Pass, KwaZulu-Natal

Read: These are the most popular used cars in South Africa

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Copper is great at killing superbugs – so why don’t hospitals use it?

What’s in store for real estate in South Africa this year

Volkswagen is reviving the Citi Golf in South Africa – how much it costs

shaun-abrahams

Prosecutors behind failed Gordhan fraud charges won’t be suspended

Zuma wants to change the constitution to take land without compensation

National Treasury makes it clear: it is not involved with the Sassa grants mess

How much South Africans are paying to get behind the wheel of a new car in 2017

Standard Bank logo

Standard Bank says it didn’t find any wrongdoing in price-fixing saga

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×