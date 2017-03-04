The most incredible routes to drive in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With 64 million kilometers of roads around the world, CNN has released its list of the 10 best roads and roads trips to drive in 2017 – with one South African route cracking a nod.

The Western Cape’s R62, which connects Ashton with Humansdorp, featured at number 10 on the list. The provincial highway which stretches for 748 kilometers (or nine-and-a-half hours nonstop driving, according to CNN) was picked due to its incredible scenery and access to some of the world’s best vineyards.

“Over 65 wineries along the way will have you wishing you were a passenger rather than the driver,” said CNN.

“Shift driving works best along this long tourist route stretching between Cape Town and Port Elizabeth, with stops at dozens of non-boozy attractions splintering off the main path, such as cliffs, fauna, rivers, valleys and plains.”

“Chapman’s Peak Drive is a recommended diversion at the start of your journey, a spectacular nine-kilometer marine drive winding its way around the mountainside between Hout Bay and Noordhoek.”

The rest of CNN’s top 10 is made up of the following:

Other magnificent roads in South Africa

Avis conducted a study on the best local roads to drive on in 2016, based on its international driving ratio model and the advice of local experts.

The ratio accounts for specific variables such as the length of a straight, the radius of a bend as well as possible acceleration in order to achieve as close a ratio as possible to 10:1.

“A great driving road strikes just the right balance between the phases so you get the exhilaration of speed and acceleration, whilst corners test your driving capabilities and long stretches allow you to enjoy the scenery,” said lead researcher Dr Mark Hadley.

“The time spent on the straight allows for the optimum time to appreciate the surrounding scenery before moving into the next bend, whilst still giving the driver the thrill and excitement you get from a challenging drive”.