These are the most popular used cars in South Africa

Cars.co.za has released a list of the fastest-selling cars over the course of January 2017 based on changes in the dealer listings of second-hand vehicles.
The data is based on the 65,000 cars for sale on the site and the cars that spent the least amount of time in the used cars section. Outliers, such as overpriced cars and models that sold less than 5 units were also removed.
The Chevrolet Spark (1.2) was the fastest-selling used car for January 2017 with an average list time of just 6 days. It was followed by the Ford Figo (1.4) with an average list time of 14 days and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1.4) with an average list time of 18 days.
1. Chevrolet Spark 1.2
Average price: R110,292
Average time to sell: 6 days
2. Ford Figo 1.4
Average price: R83,483
Average time to sell: 14 days
3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4
Average price: R102,142
Average time to sell: 18 days
4. Ford Fiesta 1.4
Average price: R159,250
Average time to sell: 22 days
5. Renault Sandero Stepway 1.6 (Previous-generation)
Average price: R88,980.
Average time to sell: 24 days
6. Hyundai i20 1.6 (Previous-generation)
Average price: R104,330
Average time to sell: 26 days
7. Nissan NP200 1.6
Average price: R102,664
Average time to sell: 26 days
8. Chevrolet Corsa Utility 1.4
Average price: R118 178
Average time to sell: 37 days
9. Audi A4 1.8T
Average price: R137,457
Average time to sell: 54 days
10. Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI
Average price: R198,003
Average time to sell: 73 days