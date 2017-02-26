These are the most popular used cars in South Africa

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=aae5de90&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1034&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=aae5de90' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cars.co.za has released a list of the fastest-selling cars over the course of January 2017 based on changes in the dealer listings of second-hand vehicles.

The data is based on the 65,000 cars for sale on the site and the cars that spent the least amount of time in the used cars section. Outliers, such as overpriced cars and models that sold less than 5 units were also removed.

The Chevrolet Spark (1.2) was the fastest-selling used car for January 2017 with an average list time of just 6 days. It was followed by the Ford Figo (1.4) with an average list time of 14 days and the Volkswagen Polo Vivo (1.4) with an average list time of 18 days.

1. Chevrolet Spark 1.2

Average price: R110,292

Average time to sell: 6 days

2. Ford Figo 1.4

Average price: R83,483

Average time to sell: 14 days

3. Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4

Average price: R102,142

Average time to sell: 18 days

4. Ford Fiesta 1.4

Average price: R159,250

Average time to sell: 22 days

5. Renault Sandero Stepway 1.6 (Previous-generation)

Average price: R88,980.

Average time to sell: 24 days

6. Hyundai i20 1.6 (Previous-generation)

Average price: R104,330

Average time to sell: 26 days

7. Nissan NP200 1.6

Average price: R102,664

Average time to sell: 26 days

8. Chevrolet Corsa Utility 1.4

Average price: R118 178

Average time to sell: 37 days

9. Audi A4 1.8T

Average price: R137,457

Average time to sell: 54 days

10. Volkswagen Polo 1.2 TSI

Average price: R198,003

Average time to sell: 73 days

Read: These are the most reliable cars and car brands