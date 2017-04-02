mobile menu mobile search

How much money petrol attendants and cashiers earn in South Africa

By April 2, 20170 Comments
How much money petrol attendants and cashiers earn in South Africa
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

A recent report by  The South African Petroleum Industry Association (SAPIA) found that the fuel sector currently supports the employment of over 100,000 people directly or indirectly across the country.

According to the report, the majority of those employed by the industry are petrol attendants who earn a set minimum weekly wage. Based on a previous BusinessTech report, the majority of these attendants are young men, with an average age of 27.

More than half had worked in the same position for in excess of five years, while individual salaries can reach R9,000 per month, depending on which company they work for.

While petrol stations can differ on how much they pay based on individual ownership, currently the prescribed minimum wage as set out on 6 December 2016 is R1,126.35 per week as a petrol attendant.

In comparison, Cashiers can expect to earn slightly more with a prescribed weekly wage of R1,207.35.

The cost to the motorist

Due to the relatively low minimum wage and the fact that petrol stations are considered a service industry, it has become common practice for South African motorists to tip petrol attendants as the workers perform many “complimentary” services.

This can include the replacement of oil and water, engine check-ups, the filling of air in tires and the cleaning of the vehicles windows – all of which are not strictly considered to be part of a petrol attendant’s job description.

However it should also be noted that the current fuel price also has a direct influence on how much attendants earn, with motorists taking the brunt of the latest prescribed minimum wage increase.

In line with a Numsa, FRA, and Sapra multi-year wage agreement signed in October 2016, the retail margin on all grades of petrol was increased by 4.9 c/l on 7 December 2016 for the sole purpose of recovering the increased wages.

Read: This is how much you will likely pay for petrol next week

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

0.2% GDP growth in 2017: South Africa’s dismal outlook now that Gordhan is gone

DA to charge Helen Zille over colonialism comments

How much it costs to open a petrol station franchise in South Africa

SA Telecoms

Why your phone bill is so high in South Africa, and how it can be fixed

Zuma facing opposition from inside and outside the ANC: report

Malusi Gigaba

New finance minister Malusi Gigaba’s priorities

The days you need to take off to maximise your leave in April and the rest of 2017

The 3 best kept secrets you need to know before buying a home in South Africa – according to estate agents

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×