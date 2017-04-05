mobile menu mobile search

Your car insurance is set to rocket due to SA’s junk status rating

By April 5, 20170 Comments
Your car insurance is set to rocket due to SA’s junk status rating
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

South African consumers and businesses should prepare themselves for a big increase in their car insurance premiums according to the South African Insurance Association’s (SAIA) chief executive, Viviene Pearson.

Pearson noted that while junk status would have far-reaching consequences for every South African, the downgrade by Standard and Poor’s is expected to hit the short-term insurance industry in particular.

“The cost of motor parts, which are mostly imported, will increase exponentially, which is likely to lead to increased repair costs followed by increased premiums for policyholders; over and above an already higher cost of living for consumers.

“This could expose consumers to financial risks in the event of a loss or damage to assets. Furthermore‚ motor body repairers building industry and others‚ will feel the pinch of less work‚ leading to job losses,” said Pearson.

“This is all something that our country cannot afford at a time when the economy is growing at the slowest pace since the 2009 recession‚ and with the official unemployment rate sitting at 27%.”

Pearson concluded by asking that all leaders in government, business, labour and civil society, work together to ensure a stable and sustainable political, social and economic environment for all South Africans.

Read: The best and worst short-term insurers in South Africa in 2017

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active SAIA
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Infographic: Why you are taxed R239 every time you fill up at a petrol station

Dipuo Peters

Former transport minister Dipuo Peters quits as MP

Not only whites desperate to leave South Africa

Joburg city

Downgrades spread to South Africa’s major metros threatening jobs

Head of Treasury Fuzile confirms he has resigned

Etoll e-toll Sanral logo crushing

E-toll ‘test case’ between Outa and Sanral is no more

World Bank targets grants provider Net1 for taking advantage of SA’s poorest: report

Rand loses ground as ANC leaders backtrack on Zuma opposition

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×