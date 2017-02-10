Neotel 2.0 to make extensive upgrades and expand its network

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad8064f7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=743&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ad8064f7' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Neotel launched its new brand on Friday (10 February), which sees the company change its primary colour to blue and adds Liquid Telecom to its logo.

Liquid Telecom and 30% equity partner Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), a community-based South African investment group, recieved regulatory approval for the R6.55 billion acquisition of Neotel in December 2016.

Through substantial new capital from Liquid Telecom, which is a subsidiary of Econet Global, “a revitalised Neotel will emerge on the South African market with significantly enhanced service offerings for enterprises and consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Liquid Telecom said that over the coming months, it will make extensive upgrades and expansions to Neotel’s network, “delivering greater levels of high-speed connectivity to more customers across South Africa”.

Liquid Telecom said it also plans to make substantial investment in Neotel’s data centre capabilities, which currently include two Tier 3 designed state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Neotel’s network will link up with Liquid Telecom’s extensive fibre footprint to offer access via a single connection to over 40,000km of cross border, national and metro fibre networks.

“The refinancing of the company’s balance sheet will see a revitalised Neotel enter the market with the ability to offer consumers and businesses greater quality services and products delivered through world-class networks,” said Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Telecom.

