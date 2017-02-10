mobile menu mobile search

Neotel 2.0 to make extensive upgrades and expand its network

By February 10, 20170 Comments
Neotel 2.0 to make extensive upgrades and expand its network
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Neotel launched its new brand on Friday (10 February), which sees the company change its primary colour to blue and adds Liquid Telecom to its logo.

Liquid Telecom and 30% equity partner Royal Bafokeng Holdings (RBH), a community-based South African investment group, recieved regulatory approval for the R6.55 billion acquisition of Neotel in December 2016.

Through substantial new capital from Liquid Telecom, which is a subsidiary of Econet Global, “a revitalised Neotel will emerge on the South African market with significantly enhanced service offerings for enterprises and consumers,” the company said in a statement.

Liquid Telecom said that over the coming months, it will make extensive upgrades and expansions to Neotel’s network, “delivering greater levels of high-speed connectivity to more customers across South Africa”.

Liquid Telecom said it also plans to make substantial investment in Neotel’s data centre capabilities, which currently include two Tier 3 designed state-of-the-art data centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Neotel’s network will link up with Liquid Telecom’s extensive fibre footprint to offer access via a single connection to over 40,000km of cross border, national and metro fibre networks.

“The refinancing of the company’s balance sheet will see a revitalised Neotel enter the market with the ability to offer consumers and businesses greater quality services and products delivered through world-class networks,” said Nic Rudnick, group CEO of Liquid Telecom.

Read: Liquid Telecom wins approval to purchase Neotel for R6.55 billion

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline Liquid Telecom Neotel
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Good news for first time home buyers – SA banks appear to take relaxed view on deposits

68 numbers from SONA 2017 that government really wants you to focus on

South African food prices expected to drop in 2017: economist

Jacob Zuma in Germany speaking

Step down for what? For who? – Zuma responds to calls for him to go

Zuma state of nation

The truth and lies of Zuma’s SONA 2017

South Africa to get a new stock exchange at the end of February

Ministers react to SONA 2017

The most hijacked cars and car brands in South Africa

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×