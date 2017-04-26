Blue Label appoints chief operating officer

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad8064f7&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=743&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ad8064f7' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Blue Label Telecoms has appointed Wayne McCauley as chief operating officer, a newly created position in the JSE-listed group.

McCauley will be responsible for developing, implementing and managing corporate and business strategies. He will report to Mark and Brett Levy, Joint CEO’s of Blue Label.

“We welcome Wayne to our rapidly expanding South African business operations. His solid track record, based on results and performance achievements across Africa and the USA, will add new insights and energy to our numerous product and service brands” said the Levy brothers.

McCauley joins Blue Label after nearly 30 years at SABMiller, most recently in a dual role as sales and distribution director for Africa and as operations director for a number of Southern African countries.

He holds a B.Com, MBL (Unisa) and recently completed a Leading the Business programme at Oxford University.

