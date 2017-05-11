mobile menu mobile search

Former MTN SA boss joins Smile Telecoms

By May 11, 20170 Comments
Former MTN SA boss joins Smile Telecoms
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Former MTN South Africa head, Ahmad Farroukh, has been appointed to the board at Smile Telecoms, as executive director of operations.

Farroukh was previously CEO of Saudi telecom operator, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), having stepped down from his position at MTN in 2015.

Farroukh has also held executive management positions at Investcom Holdings and the MTN Group, including being CEO of MTN Nigeria for five years, CEO of MTN South Africa and MTN Group chief operating executive.

Smile, which is based in Port Louis, Mauritius, has operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Given the extent of the opportunity and the significance to Smile, Ahmad will spend the majority of his executive time in Nigeria,” Smile said.

Farroukh holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from the Lebanese American University and is a Certified Public Accountant (New York, USA).

Read: Ex-MTN SA CEO jumps ship to Saudi telco

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active MTN Smile
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News
Debt drowning

5 money worries that are stressing out middle-class South Africans

Adapt IT buys hospitality specialist group Micros

American bank wants SA’s “vague and embarrassing” rand-rigging probe dropped: report

Altron generic

Altron reports 26% drop in revenue

SANRAL e-toll

Test case to decide the fate of e-tolls heads to court

5 important things happening in South Africa today

Businessman working on a computer

6 graphs that will change what you think about skilled workers in South Africa

We will pay back the Eskom money if asked – ANC’s Mkhize

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×