Former MTN SA boss joins Smile Telecoms

Former MTN South Africa head, Ahmad Farroukh, has been appointed to the board at Smile Telecoms, as executive director of operations.

Farroukh was previously CEO of Saudi telecom operator, Etihad Etisalat Company (Mobily), having stepped down from his position at MTN in 2015.

Farroukh has also held executive management positions at Investcom Holdings and the MTN Group, including being CEO of MTN Nigeria for five years, CEO of MTN South Africa and MTN Group chief operating executive.

Smile, which is based in Port Louis, Mauritius, has operations in Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

“Given the extent of the opportunity and the significance to Smile, Ahmad will spend the majority of his executive time in Nigeria,” Smile said.

Farroukh holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and Accounting from the Lebanese American University and is a Certified Public Accountant (New York, USA).

