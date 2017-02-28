Inside Trevor Noah’s new R130 million penthouse in New York

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a7848641&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=925&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a7848641' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Daily Show host Trevor Noah has paid $10 million (R130 million) for a penthouse in Midtown Manhattan, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Noah was announced as the successor of long-time Daily Show host Jon Stewart in March 2015 to a mixed reaction from US audiences. He subsequently moved to New York City to work on the show full-time.

While the Daily Show under Noah is yet to hit the ratings highs reached by Stewart (where around 1.4 million Americans were tuning in each night), the show’s new direction and fresh take on politics have resonated well with audiences, drawing around 900,000 viewers daily.

Critics may argue the finer points of the show, but any way you cut it, Noah’s take on US news is a success, and he is clearly reaping the rewards.

According to the WSJ report, Noah’s new three-bedroom home was listed at a discounted $11.5 million, down from an initial asking price of $13 million, and spans both the 17th and 18th floors of the Ralph Walker-designed Stella skyscraper – adding up to a 3,600 square feet (340 square metres) in space.

The penthouse also offers three-and-a-half bathrooms spanning the width of t he lower level. making up a loft-like space with 14-foot ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, and an eat-in chef’s kitchen.

You can get a glimpse of the apartment below.

Read: This country is attracting rich South Africans