The 17 most expensive homes sold in Cape Town

Despite a slowing down of the property market in Cape Town following several years of strong growth, Seeff Property Group says that a number of properties have continued to sell well above the R20 million marker in the city so far in 2017.

For the Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl luxury areas alone, Seeff said it has achieved total sales since the start of 2016 of almost R2.7 billion.

Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group says that the agency also consistently sells some of the most expensive property in the country and holds several R20 million-plus price records.

This year, the agency set a new R32 million record in Hout Bay and R34 million in Higgovale in the City Bowl, lifting the price ceiling for both areas considerably.

Seeff said it is also responsible for almost 40% of all R20 million-plus sales made in Cape Town since the start of 2016.

Of the around 19 properties sold worth just over R1.14 billion, Seeff sold seven, the most recent being for R72 million and R75 million respectively in Fresnaye.

It lists the R20 million+ sales in Cape Town as at August 2016/7.

# Suburb Location Type Price 1 Bantry Bay Ocean View Drive House plus vacant plot R290 million

2 Clifton The Beaches Apartment R80 million 3 Fresnaye Alexandra Avenue House R75 million 4 Clifton Eventide Apartment R73 million 5 Fresnaye Ave Fresnaye House R72 million 6 Clifton Kloof Road House R62 million 7 Camps Bay Fulham Road House R47 million 8 Bantry Bay Ocean View Drive House R45 million 9 Bishopscourt Upper Torquay House R42 million 10 V&A Waterfront Juliette (Canals) Apartment R40 million 11 Camps Bay Rock Apartments Apartment R39 million 12 V&A Waterfront Parama (FYB) Apartment R39 million 13 Bishopscourt Exeter Avenue House R36 million 14 Mouille Point The Waterclub Apartment R35 million 15 Llandudno Leeukoppie House R35 million 16 Higgovale Glen Crescent House R34 million 17 Hout Bay Riverside Terrace House R32 million

