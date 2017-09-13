The 17 most expensive homes sold in Cape Town

Despite a slowing down of the property market in Cape Town following several years of strong growth, Seeff Property Group says that a number of properties have continued to sell well above the R20 million marker in the city so far in 2017.
For the Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl luxury areas alone, Seeff said it has achieved total sales since the start of 2016 of almost R2.7 billion.
Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group says that the agency also consistently sells some of the most expensive property in the country and holds several R20 million-plus price records.
This year, the agency set a new R32 million record in Hout Bay and R34 million in Higgovale in the City Bowl, lifting the price ceiling for both areas considerably.
Seeff said it is also responsible for almost 40% of all R20 million-plus sales made in Cape Town since the start of 2016.
Of the around 19 properties sold worth just over R1.14 billion, Seeff sold seven, the most recent being for R72 million and R75 million respectively in Fresnaye.
It lists the R20 million+ sales in Cape Town as at August 2016/7.
|#
|Suburb
|Location
|Type
|Price
|1
|Bantry Bay
|Ocean View Drive
|House plus vacant plot
|R290 million
|2
|Clifton
|The Beaches
|Apartment
|R80 million
|3
|Fresnaye
|Alexandra Avenue
|House
|R75 million
|4
|Clifton
|Eventide
|Apartment
|R73 million
|5
|Fresnaye
|Ave Fresnaye
|House
|R72 million
|6
|Clifton
|Kloof Road
|House
|R62 million
|7
|Camps Bay
|Fulham Road
|House
|R47 million
|8
|Bantry Bay
|Ocean View Drive
|House
|R45 million
|9
|Bishopscourt
|Upper Torquay
|House
|R42 million
|10
|V&A Waterfront
|Juliette (Canals)
|Apartment
|R40 million
|11
|Camps Bay
|Rock Apartments
|Apartment
|R39 million
|12
|V&A Waterfront
|Parama (FYB)
|Apartment
|R39 million
|13
|Bishopscourt
|Exeter Avenue
|House
|R36 million
|14
|Mouille Point
|The Waterclub
|Apartment
|R35 million
|15
|Llandudno
|Leeukoppie
|House
|R35 million
|16
|Higgovale
|Glen Crescent
|House
|R34 million
|17
|Hout Bay
|Riverside Terrace
|House
|R32 million
