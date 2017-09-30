Here’s how Absa’s awesome flexi-time programme works for employees

Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town said that it planned to incentivise the city’s employers by introducing flexible working hours and working from home initiatives.

While the plans are currently in limbo, a number of private companies have already begun offering flexi-time programmes across the country.

This includes Absa, which has introduced a number of flexi-working hour options over the past few years.

Speaking to BusinessTech, the bank said that while it was not a system suitable for all areas of work, it was an invaluable tool at the company in helping create a better working environment.

How it works

“The programme was established as one of the mechanisms we use to help people to manage aspects of their lives that can compete with traditional working hours,” said Absa.

“The programme depends on the nature of the role that one occupies and there are roles (which) by their very nature will not be suitable for such. The programme creates a platform for colleagues and managers to engage around different work preferences or availability,” it said.

In addition to just working from home, the bank indicated that the programme also allows people to work different shifts (starting early and finishing earlier than formal office hours); reducing work hours below the standard hours to either get more time with family or to volunteer at a charity (along with a reduction in earnings); working mornings or afternoons only to meet other commitments; working from home one day a week as well as a number of other variants.

As there is no generic set of circumstances that leads to flexible working arrangements, there is no set formula for how it works, said Absa.

“There are a few key ingredients to making it work, including communication between colleagues, team members and management; enabling technology; and, maturity and flexibility from both parties.

“Flexible working doesn’t always work and sometimes doesn’t deliver the best outcomes for either the person or the business. Once we become aware that an arrangement isn’t working, we move quickly to adjust the terms or go back to the original way of working.”

Why Absa started the programme and the response from its clients

Absa said that the programme started as a response to the changing world of work and the end of traditional employee roles. “We wanted to establish a platform for managers and employees to engage around their varying needs and preferences,” it said.

“There is no guarantee that flexible working requests will be approved by managers but we have created a culture where flexible working will be considered where it can meet both personal and business objectives.”

Absa said that response from its clients and partners range from complete agreement to disbelief that the programme can work at all.

However, it indicated that it was looking to push forward with flexi-time and that it was very much a system it was committed to.

“By partnering with line managers and colleagues to create awareness of the policy and create a platform to engage, we will hopefully create the opportunity for more people to make use of the policy going forward,” it said.

