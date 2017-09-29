Webafrica splits its business into two

Webafrica CEO Tim Wyatt-Gunning has announced that the business is splitting into two units.

Wyatt-Gunning said that since Webafrica started 20 years ago, it has grown to offer a variety of connectivity and hosting solutions.

“Three years ago, we just offered ADSL. Now we have fibre and LTE too, both of which are growing like crazy,” he said.

“On the hosting side, we just offered basic web hosting services. Now we have VPS, website design and marketing, and website security.”

During this period, Webafrica has bought 10 hosting businesses.

“As a result, we don’t think we should try and be everything web anymore, because it’s simply not possible to be good at everything web, because it’s too damn big.”

Wyatt-Gunning said they have decided to formally split the businesses into two – to “ensure that you are served by a company which really understands your needs”.

Split

From 1 November, the following will take place:

All hosting customers will be serviced under existing brand Gridhost.

Internet access customers will remain under Webafrica.

Improvements as a result of the move will include:

Separate, more specialised operating systems.

High-level hosting specialists.

Ramped output of cloud-based applications for small businesses.

Webafrica purchased hosting company Gridhost in 2013, with the intention of bringing its customers under the Webafrica brand, said Wyatt-Gunning.

“We soon realised that the brand itself was strong, so we decided to keep it running as Gridhost, supported by Webafrica and its full resources.”

Hosting services will be migrated from Webafrica to Gridhost from the start of October, with “completion planned for 1 November”.

Customers who receive Internet and hosting services from Webafrica will now receive separate invoices from the respective companies.

