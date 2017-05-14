The companies that South African professionals most want to work for

Branding firm, Universum, has released its Most Attractive Employer rankings for 2017 – listing the companies that South African professionals are most keen to work for.
The rankings are based on a survey of 22,321 professionals – the largest survey to date – which covered a wide range of questions relating to future employment and career goals, as well as other attributes that make an employer attractive, like work-life balance.
According to Universum, employee retention remains a persistent challenge for employers, with the survey showing, year-on-year that there is a high mobility rate among experienced hires.
“With our rate of unemployment hitting a 13 year high towards the last quarter of 2016
and our findings showing an expected increase in talent’s need for security and
stability, one would have expected the experienced hires to show a lower mobility
rate,” said Universum research manager, Winani Ndlovu.
“Unfortunately getting a job is a need and like all needs, once satisfied individuals
start looking into satisfying the next need in the hierarchy. 48% of the experienced
hires that responded to our survey indicated that they intend to change employers
within a year.”
According to Ndlovu, these employees are still looking for employers that would offer them professional training and development with leadership that will support their development.
“It is therefore imperative for employers to be clear in their employer brand positioning to
ensure that they attract the right talent that have aligned expectations,” the researcher said.
These are the 20 most attractive employers for South African professionals, across four major fields.
Business/Commerce
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|14.06%
|2
|Investec
|10.45%
|3
|AB InBev (formerly SAB)
|9.79%
|4
|Unilever
|9.37%
|5
|Coca-Cola South Africa
|9.22%
|6
|South African Reserve
Bank
|8.25%
|7
|Discovery
|7.37%
|8
|KPMG
|6.89%
|9
|Deloitte
|6.67%
|10
|Transnet
|6.44%
|11
|Allan Gray
|6.43%
|12
|First National Bank
|6.34%
|13
|Woolworths
|6.12%
|14
|BMW Group
|6.05%
|15
|SARS
|6.00%
|16
|Rand Merchant Bank
(RMB)
|5.74%
|17
|Sasol
|5.46%
|18
|PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers)
|5.36%
|19
|Sun International
|5.17%
|20
|National Treasury
|5.16%
Engineering/Technology
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|17.83%
|2
|Microsoft
|11.89%
|3
|Eskom
|10.66%
|4
|CSIR
|9.83%
|5
|Sasol
|9.03%
|6
|Transnet
|8.28%
|7
|BMW Group
|7.44%
|8
|First National
Bank
|6.41%
|9
|AB InBev (formerly SAB)
|6.16%
|10
|Unilever
|5.92%
|11
|Discovery
|5.89%
|12
|Dept. of Science and Technology
|5.86%
|13
|IBM South Africa
|5.42%
|14
|Investec
|5.36%
|15
|Volkswagen
Group
|5.11%
|16
|City of Cape
Town
|5.08%
|17
|McKinsey &
Company
|5.05%
|18
|Vodacom
|4.94%
|19
|Murray & Roberts
|4.78%
|20
|Aurecon
|4.75%
Natural Science
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|CSIR
|19.73%
|2
|Dept. of Science and Technology
|11.60%
|3
|Dept. of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries
|11.13%
|4
|Unilever
|9.70%
|5
|9.55%
|6
|Sasol
|8.76%
|7
|AB InBev (formerly SAB)
|7.44%
|8
|Woolworths
|6.65%
|9
|Pfizer
Laboratories
|6.49%
|10
|Eskom
|6.33%
|11
|Rand Water
|6.28%
|12
|City of Cape
Town
|6.17%
|13
|Nestlé South
Africa
|6.17%
|14
|Coca-Cola
South Africa
|6.01%
|15
|Dept. of Higher Education and Training
|6.01%
|16
|De Beers
|5.43%
|17
|AngloAmerican
|4.96%
|18
|NHLS
|4.80%
|19
|Aspen
Pharmacare
|4.64%
|20
|Dept. of Rural Development and Land Reform
|4.59%
Liberal Arts/Humanities
|#
|Employer
|Percent
|1
|19.41%
|2
|Dept. of Higher Education and Training
|15.61%
|3
|Media24
|12.57%
|4
|Dept. of International Relations and Cooperation
|9.70%
|5
|Coca-Cola South
Africa
|8.54%
|6
|City of Cape
Town
|7.80%
|7
|Woolworths
|7.48%
|8
|SABC
|7.42%
|9
|AB InBev (formerly SAB)
|6.75%
|10
|Unilever
|6.34%
|11
|South African
Airways (SAA)
|5.96%
|12
|Discovery
|5.90%
|13
|MultiChoice
|5.88%
|14
|Microsoft
|5.14%
|15
|Sun International
|5.14%
|16
|City of
Johannesburg
|5.00%
|17
|CSIR
|4.53%
|18
|Transnet
|4.12%
|19
|Dept. of Trade and Industry
|4.03%
|20
|Dept. of Home
Affairs
|3.95%
Read: 16 of the worst things about doing business in South Africa