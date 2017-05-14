The companies that South African professionals most want to work for

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac0a5c4d&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=877&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ac0a5c4d' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Branding firm, Universum, has released its Most Attractive Employer rankings for 2017 – listing the companies that South African professionals are most keen to work for.

The rankings are based on a survey of 22,321 professionals – the largest survey to date – which covered a wide range of questions relating to future employment and career goals, as well as other attributes that make an employer attractive, like work-life balance.

According to Universum, employee retention remains a persistent challenge for employers, with the survey showing, year-on-year that there is a high mobility rate among experienced hires.

“With our rate of unemployment hitting a 13 year high towards the last quarter of 2016

and our findings showing an expected increase in talent’s need for security and

stability, one would have expected the experienced hires to show a lower mobility

rate,” said Universum research manager, Winani Ndlovu.

“Unfortunately getting a job is a need and like all needs, once satisfied individuals

start looking into satisfying the next need in the hierarchy. 48% of the experienced

hires that responded to our survey indicated that they intend to change employers

within a year.”

According to Ndlovu, these employees are still looking for employers that would offer them professional training and development with leadership that will support their development.

“It is therefore imperative for employers to be clear in their employer brand positioning to

ensure that they attract the right talent that have aligned expectations,” the researcher said.

These are the 20 most attractive employers for South African professionals, across four major fields.

Business/Commerce

# Employer Percent 1 Google 14.06% 2 Investec 10.45% 3 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 9.79% 4 Unilever 9.37% 5 Coca-Cola South Africa 9.22% 6 South African Reserve

Bank 8.25% 7 Discovery 7.37% 8 KPMG 6.89% 9 Deloitte 6.67% 10 Transnet 6.44% 11 Allan Gray 6.43% 12 First National Bank 6.34% 13 Woolworths 6.12% 14 BMW Group 6.05% 15 SARS 6.00% 16 Rand Merchant Bank

(RMB) 5.74% 17 Sasol 5.46% 18 PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) 5.36% 19 Sun International 5.17% 20 National Treasury 5.16%

Engineering/Technology

# Employer Percent 1 Google 17.83% 2 Microsoft 11.89% 3 Eskom 10.66% 4 CSIR 9.83% 5 Sasol 9.03% 6 Transnet 8.28% 7 BMW Group 7.44% 8 First National

Bank 6.41% 9 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 6.16% 10 Unilever 5.92% 11 Discovery 5.89% 12 Dept. of Science and Technology 5.86% 13 IBM South Africa 5.42% 14 Investec 5.36% 15 Volkswagen

Group 5.11% 16 City of Cape

Town 5.08% 17 McKinsey &

Company 5.05% 18 Vodacom 4.94% 19 Murray & Roberts 4.78% 20 Aurecon 4.75%

Natural Science

# Employer Percent 1 CSIR 19.73% 2 Dept. of Science and Technology 11.60% 3 Dept. of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries 11.13% 4 Unilever 9.70% 5 Google 9.55% 6 Sasol 8.76% 7 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 7.44% 8 Woolworths 6.65% 9 Pfizer

Laboratories 6.49% 10 Eskom 6.33% 11 Rand Water 6.28% 12 City of Cape

Town 6.17% 13 Nestlé South

Africa 6.17% 14 Coca-Cola

South Africa 6.01% 15 Dept. of Higher Education and Training 6.01% 16 De Beers 5.43% 17 AngloAmerican 4.96% 18 NHLS 4.80% 19 Aspen

Pharmacare 4.64% 20 Dept. of Rural Development and Land Reform 4.59%

Liberal Arts/Humanities

# Employer Percent 1 Google 19.41% 2 Dept. of Higher Education and Training 15.61% 3 Media24 12.57% 4 Dept. of International Relations and Cooperation 9.70% 5 Coca-Cola South

Africa 8.54% 6 City of Cape

Town 7.80% 7 Woolworths 7.48% 8 SABC 7.42% 9 AB InBev (formerly SAB) 6.75% 10 Unilever 6.34% 11 South African

Airways (SAA) 5.96% 12 Discovery 5.90% 13 MultiChoice 5.88% 14 Microsoft 5.14% 15 Sun International 5.14% 16 City of

Johannesburg 5.00% 17 CSIR 4.53% 18 Transnet 4.12% 19 Dept. of Trade and Industry 4.03% 20 Dept. of Home

Affairs 3.95%

Read: 16 of the worst things about doing business in South Africa