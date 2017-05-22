mobile menu mobile search

Hotel and guest house occupancy rates in South Africa

By May 22, 20170 Comments
Hotel and guest house occupancy rates in South Africa
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

New data from StatsSA shows the average amount spent by tourists in South Africa during its busiest summer months.

Measured in nominal terms, total income for the tourist accommodation industry increased by 1.4% in March 2017 compared with March 2016, the stats body said on Monday.

Income from accommodation increased by 3.3% year-on-year in March 2017, the result of a 1/6% decrease in the number of stay unit nights sold and a 5.0% increase in the average income per stay unit night sold.

In March 2017, the types of accommodation that recorded the largest year-on-year growth in income from accommodation were ‘other’ accommodation (6.0%) and hotels (4.2%).

Other accommodation includes lodges, bed-and-breakfast establishments, self-catering establishments and ‘other’ establishments not elsewhere classified.

The positive contributors to the 3.3% year-on-year increase in income from accommodation in March 2017 were hotels – 2.7 percentage points, and ‘other’ accommodation contributing 1.6 percentage points.

Income from accommodation also increased by 5.7% in the first quarter of 2017 compared with the first quarter of 2016, StatsSA said.

StatsSA also noted the average rate per night across the industry over the ‘high season’ ranged between R996 in October, and R1,152 in January.

Occupancy rates over the same period ranged between 45.5% and 55.5%.

Tourist statistics by type of accommodation in March:

Type Occupancy rate % in March Average income per night March
Hotel 62.4% R1 098
Caravan park/camping
 46.4% R162
Guest-house
 41.3% R891
Other 42.3% R1 147
Total industry 53.3% R1 052

Tourist statistics by type of accommodation between October 2016 – March 2017:

Hotel

Caravan Parks and Camping

Guest-house

Other

Total industry

Read: How much the average tourist spends in South Africa’s biggest cities

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Joburg suburbs hit with major power outages

What we get right – and very wrong – in creating wealth in South Africa

Time is running out for the rand – and South Africa: Sygnia CEO

Cape Town

3 beach suburbs in Cape Town that are still ‘affordable’ investment options

cyril ramaphosa

Church report on state corruption should make us all sad: Ramaphosa

Datatec reports big drop in profit after challenging year

Facebook’s secret internal rules on porn and hate speech leaked

The ANC wants to put more power in Zuma’s hands

Join the Conversation
2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×