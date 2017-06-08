mobile menu mobile search

Curro snaps up film school

By June 8, 20170 Comments
Curro, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stadio, has acquired 100% of the issued share capital of film school, AFDA.

AFDA is a South African registered higher education institution, with 9 accredited programmes (ranging from higher certificates to masters’ degrees) primarily focused on the film, television and live performance industry. It is rated as the number one film school in Africa.

Founded by Garth Holmes and Bata Passchier, AFDA has grown from 6 students in 1994 to approximately 2 000 students in 2017, with campuses in Gauteng, Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth.

In 2016, AFDA launched a Bachelor of Commerce in Business Innovation as well as a Bachelor of Computer Technology, as part of its strategy to expand its product offering as well as to meet the demands and opportunities of the creative economy.

In addition, AFDA is in the process of seeking out opportunities to expand its offerings geographically, Curro said.

“This strategy is aligned with Stadio’s strategy of creating further access to tertiary education through the expansion and development of its core brands,” the company said in a statement.

Curro re-affirmed its intention to unbundle and list its tertiary education business Stadio Holdings separately during the course of this year.

The Acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions precedent, including the approval of the Competition Tribunal.

