Here is the official petrol price for April 2017

The department of energy has released that official petrol price changes for April 2017, which will come into effect on Wednesday the 5th.

Fuel prices decline across the board this week, as the strength of the rand (prior to the recent crash due to a cabinet reshuffle) had a positive impact on the basic fuel price.

The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin also decreased during the period under review.

The inland cost of 95 ULP and LRP fuel will decrease by 24 cents per litre, while 93 ULP and LRP fuel will decrease by 22 cents.

The wholesale price of diesel will decrease by 11 cents per litre, and the wholesale price of illuminating paraffin will drop by 49 cents.

95 ULP & LRP – 24 cents decrease

93 ULP & LRP – 22 cents decrease

Diesel (0.05% and (0.005%) – 11 cents decrease

Illuminating paraffin – 49 cents decrease

These decreases come despite a 30 cents increase in the fuel levy and a 9 cents increase in the Road Accident Fund levy, which came into effect from 1 April.

The rand appreciated against the US dollar during the period under review, on average, when compared to the previous period.

The average rand/US dollar exchange rate for the period 24 February 2017 to 30 March 2017 was 12.9148 compared to 13.2899 during the previous period.

This led to a lower contribution to the Basic Fuels Price on petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin by 15.99 c/l, 15.66 c/l and 15.47 c/l respectively.

This is what you can expect to pay