Big petrol price drop coming in July

By June 20, 20171 Comments
Motorists can expect fuel prices to fall sharply in July amid rand resilience and a declining oil price.

This is according to the Automobile Association (AA), commenting on unaudited mid-month data released by the Central Energy Fund (CEF).

The current picture suggests that road users could be looking at a petrol price decline of between 60 and 64 cents a litre at month end, with diesel showing a 60 cents reduction and illuminating paraffin 57 cents, the AA said.

“The rand remained mostly stable against the US dollar in the first half of June, with strength in the currency contributing three cents a litre to the drop,” the association said.

“The big move was from oil, which shrugged off OPEC’s production quotas to drop by around eight percent since the start of the month.”

The association said the fuel price will come under pressure if the three major ratings agencies downgrade rand-denominated debt to junk status in future reviews of South Africa’s sovereign credit ratings.

“That could trigger substantial capital outflow, almost certainly leading to Rand weakness which will be heavily negative for the fuel price,” it said.

“Barring unexpected political or economic shocks in the lead-up to the next ratings reviews, we expect fuel price movements to mainly depend on international petroleum prices,” the AA said.

Here’s what you can expect to pay in June:

Fuel June official July expected
93 Petrol R13.32 R12.72 to R12.68
95 Petrol R13.54 R12.94
0.05% Diesel (wholesale) R11.58 R10.98

Read: How much it costs to open a petrol station franchise in South Africa 

Staff Writer

Staff Writer
Join the Conversation
  • Chroom

    It should be in the region of R1.00, providing that the government don’t steal from the benefit of a decrease. That is what they do. As example, we were supposed to get a reduction of fuel price of 65 cent per liter, but we only got 26 cent. What happened to the difference? Went to certain people’s pockets in government.

