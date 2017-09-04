Major 33-hour water outage planned in Joburg

Joburg Water has alerted residents in 23 areas of a major 33-hour water outage planned for this week.

The planned outage is as a result of Rand Water undertaking repairs and replacements to sections of its mail lines.

The water body said that residents closer to the water reservoirs will feel the impact of the outage within an hour of it being implemented, while those further away will see the outage within six hours.

The outage will initiate from 08h00 on Tuesday 5 September, and last until 17h00 on Wednesday, 6 September.

These are the areas that will be affected:

Robindale Ext 1

Jacanlee

Cresta Ext 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5

Darrenwood

Aldarapark

Windsor

Robin Hills

Windsor Glen

Rand Park Ext 4, 5 and 6

Fontainebleau

Linden

Pine Park

Bryanston Ext 3 and 5

Beverly Gardens

Ferndale (all extensions)

Strijdom Park

Osummit

Candia Grove (all extensions)

Bryanbrink

Daniel Brinkpark

Lyme Park Ext 3 and 4

Kensington B

