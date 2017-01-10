These are the 20 most expensive schools in South Africa in 2017

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a74597b0&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1072&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a74597b0' border='0' alt='' /></a>

With a tumultuous political and financial year behind us, South African parents can expect to pay much more for the country’s top private schools in 2017.

The country’s most expensive schools have adjusted their fee structures for 2017, and are now more expensive than ever – implementing fee increases ranging from 2.2% to a staggering 14%

Notably, when BusinessTech first covered the most expensive schools in 2014, only one school (Hilton College) was priced over R200,000 for boarding and tuition – now in 2017, 14 schools have moved into that price range.

Hilton College in Howick, KZN, maintains its position as the most expensive school in the country with an annual fee of R253,660 for 2017 – an increase of 7.5% from 2016’s fee of R235,960.

Like its KwaZulu Natal midlands counterpart, Michaelhouse, Hilton does not offer a ‘day student’ option for learners, with annual board being compulsory.

Roedean School for Girls in Parktown has shot up the list to second place in 2017, with an annual fee of R236,795, while St Andrews College in Grahamstown has moved to third place with an annual fee of R235,335.

The top five is rounded out by St Stithian’s which charges R229,010, and St John’s, which charges R226,965.

At the time of writing, Michaelhouse had not yet updated its site with its 2017 fees – but its increase is likely to push it back into one of the top spots. However, even at 2016’s level, the school remains the 6th most expensive in the country.

The fees listed below are as they appear on the various schools’ web pages, and cover tuition and boarding. Schools where the 2017 fees were not available show the 2016 fees and are indicated with a * . Fees are for the highest level of learning available, and do not include levies, admission fees, or optional extras.

Hilton College, Howick — R253,660

Roedean School for Girls, Parktown – R236,795

St Andrews College, Grahamstown — R235,335

St Stithians, Sandton – R229,010

St Johns College, Houghton‚ Johannesburg – R226,965

*Michaelhouse, Balgowan – R221,950

Bishops‚ Rondebosch – R219 510

St Andrew’s School for Girls, Senderwood – R219 450

St Martins school, Rosettenville – R217 330

St Mary’s School Waverley – R215 200

Most expensive schools in SA (2017, boarding)