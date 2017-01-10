mobile menu mobile search

These are the 20 most expensive schools in South Africa in 2017

By January 10, 20170 Comments
With a tumultuous political and financial year behind us, South African parents can expect to pay much more for the country’s top private schools in 2017.

The country’s most expensive schools have adjusted their fee structures for 2017, and are now more expensive than ever – implementing fee increases ranging from 2.2% to a staggering 14%

Notably, when BusinessTech first covered the most expensive schools in 2014, only one school (Hilton College) was priced over R200,000 for boarding and tuition – now in 2017, 14 schools have moved into that price range.

Hilton College in Howick, KZN, maintains its position as the most expensive school in the country with an annual fee of R253,660 for 2017 – an increase of 7.5% from 2016’s fee of R235,960.

Like its KwaZulu Natal midlands counterpart, Michaelhouse, Hilton does not offer a ‘day student’ option for learners, with annual board being compulsory.

Roedean School for Girls in Parktown has shot up the list to second place in 2017, with an annual fee of R236,795, while St Andrews College in Grahamstown has moved to third place with an annual fee of R235,335.

The top five is rounded out by St Stithian’s which charges R229,010, and St John’s, which charges R226,965.

At the time of writing, Michaelhouse had not yet updated its site with its 2017 fees – but its increase is likely to push it back into one of the top spots. However, even at 2016’s level, the school remains the 6th most expensive in the country.

The fees listed below are as they appear on the various schools’ web pages, and cover tuition and boarding. Schools where the 2017 fees were not available show the 2016 fees and are indicated with a * . Fees are for the highest level of learning available, and do not include levies, admission fees, or optional extras.

 

Hilton College, Howick — R253,660

Roedean School for Girls, Parktown – R236,795

St Andrews College, Grahamstown — R235,335

St Stithians, Sandton – R229,010

St Johns College, Houghton‚ Johannesburg – R226,965

*Michaelhouse, Balgowan – R221,950

Bishops‚ Rondebosch – R219 510

St Andrew’s School for Girls, Senderwood – R219 450

St Martins school, Rosettenville – R217 330

St Mary’s School Waverley – R215 200

Most expensive schools in SA (2017, boarding)

School 2017 2016 %Change
Hilton College R253 660 R235 960 7.5%
Roedean School for Girls R236 795 R220 276 7.5%
St Andrew’s College R235 335 R216 900 8.5%
St Stithian’s R229 010 R201 316 13.8%
St John’s R226 965 R210 352 7.9%
*Michaelhouse R225 000
Bishops R219 510 R198 340 10.7%
St Andrew’s School for Girls R219 450 R198 540 10.5%
St Martin’s R217 330 R199 200 9.1%
St Mary’s School Waverley R215 200 R198 150 8.6%
St Alban’s College R212 600 R197 300 7.8%
*Kearsney College R211 500
Kingswood College R203 400 R186 090 9.3%
Diocesan School for Girls Grahamstown R203 190 R187 260 8.5%
St Mary’s DSG -Pretoria R194 940 R190 800 2.2%
St Cyprian’s R191 550 R175 630 9.0%
St Mary’s School for Girls Kloof R182 740 R170 710 7.0%
The Wykeham Collegiate R182 140 R165 320 10.2%
Herschel Girls’ School R180 040 R169 320 6.3%
*Treverton College R167 620
Join the Conversation
