mobile menu mobile search

Weaker rand awaits fresh ratings decisions by S&P and Fitch

By June 1, 20171 Comments
Weaker rand awaits fresh ratings decisions by S&P and Fitch
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

The rand was steady against US dollar early trade on Thursday as the the market cautiously awaits fresh rating decisions, expected by two firms as early as today.

The local unit has endured a miserable week thus far as the market reacted to news that President Jacob Zuma staved off yet another attempt to remove him.

National Treasury reportedly said in an emailed statement that Fitch Ratings is expected to make a decision on South Africa’s ratings, while S&P Global Ratings is also expected to make an announcement this week.

Both firms cut South Africa’s sovereign rating from BBB- to BB+ in early April.

  • Dollar/Rand:  0.03% – R13.08  
  • Pound/Rand: -0.12% – R16.80   
  • Euro/Rand: -0.10% –  R14.71   

“No changes (are) expected but (the ratings firms) may warn against any further fiscal slippage and a deteriorating political front,” Nedbank analysts wrote in a note, reported by Reuters.

The third major ratings firm, Moody’s, has South Africa two notches about ‘junk’ status, having put the country on review for downgrade in April. Moody’s is also expected to make its decision soon.

The ratings firms have all expressed concern over rising political uncertainty in the country, which may be exacerbated after reports suggested that the extent of the Gupta family’s alleged power over South Africa and its leaders could possibly be laid bare when between 100,000 and 200,000 leaked Gupta emails are expected to be made available to journalists soon.

A portion of these emails were leaked to the City Press and the Sunday Times, who broke the story at the weekend. Ongoing coverage of those leaks has continued on News24, City Press and TimesLive.

Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio and amaBhungane said in an editorial on Thursday that they had access to a larger trove of emails and would make them available to many “bona fide journalists”, along with reporting on stories emanating from them.

“Today Scorpio, the Daily Maverick’s newly launched investigative unit, and amaBhungane, the independent investigative non-profit, start publishing stories from a much, much wider trove: a few hundred gigabytes of information containing between 100,000 and 200,000 unique e-mails and a host of other documents,” they said.

Read: What will happen if South Africa is hit with more downgrades

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Fitch Headline Moody's S&P
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

New SA stock exchange adds third listing

Net1 terminates deal with Blue Label

FNB digital banking

New FNB banking fees for 2017

Over a hundred thousand Gupta emails to be published

5 important things happening in South Africa today

This is when your home is most likely to be broken into in South Africa

A look at Cape Town’s massive new R5 billion property development

Cape Town residents limited to 100 litres per person

Join the Conversation
  • Ubaba meet Baba

    I’d actually be very surprised if after the revelations held in only the emails already provided-showing the extent of anc incl government corruption- that we aren’t sent to the trash bin immediately.

    You don’t give crooks a second chance at the safe. And as far as the world is concerned, we elected these crooks as representatives of us, making them our ordained crooks….a reflection of what South Africa is when all else is stripped away.

    Now citizens, ask yourselves if you would go into business of invest in crooks?

    Because that’s exactly how zumgupta inc has made us look to the rest of the world.

    Once again, South Africa is the global pariah.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×