Weaker rand awaits fresh ratings decisions by S&P and Fitch

The rand was steady against US dollar early trade on Thursday as the the market cautiously awaits fresh rating decisions, expected by two firms as early as today.

The local unit has endured a miserable week thus far as the market reacted to news that President Jacob Zuma staved off yet another attempt to remove him.

National Treasury reportedly said in an emailed statement that Fitch Ratings is expected to make a decision on South Africa’s ratings, while S&P Global Ratings is also expected to make an announcement this week.

Both firms cut South Africa’s sovereign rating from BBB- to BB+ in early April.

Dollar/Rand: 0.03% – R13.08

Pound/Rand: -0.12% – R16.80

Euro/Rand: -0.10% – R14.71

“No changes (are) expected but (the ratings firms) may warn against any further fiscal slippage and a deteriorating political front,” Nedbank analysts wrote in a note, reported by Reuters.

The third major ratings firm, Moody’s, has South Africa two notches about ‘junk’ status, having put the country on review for downgrade in April. Moody’s is also expected to make its decision soon.

The ratings firms have all expressed concern over rising political uncertainty in the country, which may be exacerbated after reports suggested that the extent of the Gupta family’s alleged power over South Africa and its leaders could possibly be laid bare when between 100,000 and 200,000 leaked Gupta emails are expected to be made available to journalists soon.

A portion of these emails were leaked to the City Press and the Sunday Times, who broke the story at the weekend. Ongoing coverage of those leaks has continued on News24, City Press and TimesLive.

Daily Maverick’s investigative unit Scorpio and amaBhungane said in an editorial on Thursday that they had access to a larger trove of emails and would make them available to many “bona fide journalists”, along with reporting on stories emanating from them.

“Today Scorpio, the Daily Maverick’s newly launched investigative unit, and amaBhungane, the independent investigative non-profit, start publishing stories from a much, much wider trove: a few hundred gigabytes of information containing between 100,000 and 200,000 unique e-mails and a host of other documents,” they said.

