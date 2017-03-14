New MVNO Lycamobile launches on Cell C

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos announced they have signed a mobile virtual network operator agreement with Lycamobile.

Lycamobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) which runs on carriers around the world, including Telstra in Australia, Vodafone in Germany and Italy, O2 in the UK, and T-Mobile in the US.

The MVNO is expected to launch in South Africa on Cell C’s network in June/July 2017, said Dos Santos.

He could not provide further details about Lyca’s offering.

Cell C is the only conduit through which Lyca will offer its services, he said.

