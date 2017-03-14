mobile menu mobile search

New MVNO Lycamobile launches on Cell C

By March 14, 20170 Comments
Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos announced they have signed a mobile virtual network operator agreement with Lycamobile.

Lycamobile is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) which runs on carriers around the world, including Telstra in Australia, Vodafone in Germany and Italy, O2 in the UK, and T-Mobile in the US.

The MVNO is expected to launch in South Africa on Cell C’s network in June/July 2017, said Dos Santos.

He could not provide further details about Lyca’s offering.

Cell C is the only conduit through which Lyca will offer its services, he said.

Read: Cell C reports R540 million profit, reveals customer numbers

