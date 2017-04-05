mobile menu mobile search

The 9 most violent cities in South Africa ranked

By April 5, 20172 Comments
The latest violence data compiled by Brazilian think-tank Igarapé Institute, shows which South African cities are the most violent.

The group recently showed that three South African cities – namely Cape Town, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo city – are among the 50 most violent cities in the world.

But using the latest reported crime data (from 2016), six other South African cities were also ranked.

Cape Town was ranked as the 14th most violent city in the world, behind ‘the usual suspects’ from El Salvador, Mexico and Honduras.

South Africa’s high murder rate in these cities puts the country squarely in the top 10 most violent nations on earth, according to the data.

Cape Town’s high murder rate is closely linked to high levels of gang activity in and around the city – while the Eastern Cape’s violence problem is linked to overpopulation and poverty in the affected provinces.

While Johannesburg has the reputation of being one of the most dangerous cities in the country (and the world), when it comes to murder, it ranks quite low – of the nine cities listed, it ranks 8th.

Of all the listed cities, the three cities in Gauteng – Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni – were the only ones to have murder rates below the national average, and more than half of the murder rate in Cape Town.

These are the most violent cities in South Africa

# City Murder rate (2016)
1 Cape Town 61.5
2 Nelson Mandela Bay 53.1
3 Buffalo City 46.5
4 eThekwini 42.4
5 Manguang 40.6
6 Durban 35.9
South Africa 34.3
7 Ekurhuleni 30.3
8 Johannesburg 29.7
9 City of Tshwane 28.5

Africa Check

Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and the media. Web: www.africacheck.org | Twitter: @AfricaCheck...
Join the Conversation
  • King Trollo

    ive been saying for years that if youre going on “official” stats south africa has a lot more cities in there. its evened up by south americas bigger corruption issues and disposing of murder victims in secret graves but if youre going on official numbers sa fills a lot more of it

    johannesburg and ekurhuleni should be combined, thyre the same place

    surprised pietermaritzburg isnt in there, unless its rate was unusually low cue latest stats

    it looks like you have one of those dodgily low durban murder rates (routinely understated in these studies for some reason, the same has often happened with pe previously) in 6th but an accurate one (ethekwini) in 4th. so you have durban making up two spots. was maritzburg meant to be where the lower figure was? that would be about right

  • King Trollo

    some people might also argue that the paarl and stellenbosch municipalities should be added to cape town

