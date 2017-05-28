mobile menu mobile search

DA losing support because of Zille: report

By May 28, 20172 Comments
DA losing support because of Zille: report
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

Helen Zille’s media comments on colonialism has led to a drop in support for the Democratic Alliance according to a report by City Press, citing internal polling.

The Federal Executive of the DA took a decision to institute formal disciplinary action against the Western Cape Premier last month after the former DA lead caused an uproar on social media for saying that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad.

“We poll continuously, so the poll was not to try and gauge people’s response to Helen specifically. The polls are to get a sense of where public support is at, at any given time,” a source told City Press.

“Remember that the DA has reached its ceiling with white voters, so when you speak of a decrease, you are essentially speaking of a loss in support from black voters,” a DA insider told the paper.

City Press reported that Zille’s legal team has requested the results of the survey as it prepares for her hearing.

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, told the paper that the matter would be tabled at an extended sitting of the party’s federal executive – set to take place next week.

Read: DA lays charges against Helen Zille

Staff Writer

BusinessTech's Staff Writer is directly plugged into the South African Internet backbone, and spits out press releases and other news as they receive it. They are believed to be cl...
TAGS: Active
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News

Motion of no confidence tabled against Zuma at NEC meeting – report

Shocking emails expose the truth of state capture – and Zuma’s plan to flee to Dubai: reports

The consequences of flexible working hours

Here are the things that stress us out the most each month

What you need to know about fixtures and fittings when you sell your property

Gupta media ramps up attacks on Gordhan and Treasury

Drugs

The most used and most dangerous drugs in the world

Jacob Zuma speaking in Germany

What makes the Constitutional Court’s decision on a secret ballot so difficult

Join the Conversation
  • GetRich Fast

    Zille must do the honourable thing – she must resign.

    • Vivari

      And start a new party, the DA is becomming as racist as the ANC.

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×