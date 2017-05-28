DA losing support because of Zille: report

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ababad32&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=617&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ababad32' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Helen Zille’s media comments on colonialism has led to a drop in support for the Democratic Alliance according to a report by City Press, citing internal polling.

The Federal Executive of the DA took a decision to institute formal disciplinary action against the Western Cape Premier last month after the former DA lead caused an uproar on social media for saying that not every aspect of European colonialism was bad.

“We poll continuously, so the poll was not to try and gauge people’s response to Helen specifically. The polls are to get a sense of where public support is at, at any given time,” a source told City Press.

“Remember that the DA has reached its ceiling with white voters, so when you speak of a decrease, you are essentially speaking of a loss in support from black voters,” a DA insider told the paper.

City Press reported that Zille’s legal team has requested the results of the survey as it prepares for her hearing.

DA leader, Mmusi Maimane, told the paper that the matter would be tabled at an extended sitting of the party’s federal executive – set to take place next week.

Read: DA lays charges against Helen Zille