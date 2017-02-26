mobile menu mobile search

Hawks are going after Jonas: report

By February 26, 20171 Comments
Hawks are going after Jonas: report
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn

After failing to get anything to stick against finance minister Pravin Gordhan, the Hawks are now taking on his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, the City press reports.

The paper has learned that a unit with the Hawks is currently investigating the deputy finance minister over possible corruption involving a supplier to SAA’s aviation maintenance division, SAA Technical (Saat).

The Hawks are reportedly investigating Jonas for allegedly introducing a US aircraft maintenance and engineering company to one of Saat’s board members, requesting that he “look after them”.

The City Press cited four sources – three withing the Hawks and one at SAA – confirming the investigation.

The Hawks previously investigated finance minister Pravin Gordhan over the so-called “rogue unit” within SARS, and along with the NPA tried to get fraud charges to stick. However that case fell apart, while other charges are still sitting with the NPA, pending.

A minister or deputy that has criminal charges against them cannot hold office, and it is speculated that these investigation are an attempt to get Gordhan and Jonas out of National Treasury ‘legitimately’.

Beyond that, Jonas was the person who blew the state capture matter wide open by openly declaring that the Gupta family had offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister, to help bring billions of rands of new business to their doors.

Any charges of corruption against Jonas would add weight to any move to discredit him.

You can read the full story, including SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s involvement, in the City Press for 26 February 2016.

Read: Jonas sticks to his guns and shoots down Ajay Gupta’s denial

TAGS: Headline
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Share via email Share on LinkedIn
Related News
Zuma state of nation

Anti-Zuma ministers threaten mass resignation following possible cabinet reshuffle: report

Gordhan is boxed in and running out of options

5 predictions for South Africa’s banking industry

Warren Buffett’s latest stock play is a clue for reading the Trump-era economy

These are the 5 things South Africans want most in their office

Why sitting is not the ‘new smoking’

Robots and AI could soon have feelings, hopes and rights

Fuel Petrol price

Here is the official petrol price for March 2017

Join the Conversation
  • MelcolmX

    SA independant needs to go after the Hawks! Question Authority???

2017 Copyright, BusinessTech. All right reserved
Join our newest FREE BusinessTech newsletter today!
×