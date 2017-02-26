Hawks are going after Jonas: report

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

After failing to get anything to stick against finance minister Pravin Gordhan, the Hawks are now taking on his deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, the City press reports.

The paper has learned that a unit with the Hawks is currently investigating the deputy finance minister over possible corruption involving a supplier to SAA’s aviation maintenance division, SAA Technical (Saat).

The Hawks are reportedly investigating Jonas for allegedly introducing a US aircraft maintenance and engineering company to one of Saat’s board members, requesting that he “look after them”.

The City Press cited four sources – three withing the Hawks and one at SAA – confirming the investigation.

The Hawks previously investigated finance minister Pravin Gordhan over the so-called “rogue unit” within SARS, and along with the NPA tried to get fraud charges to stick. However that case fell apart, while other charges are still sitting with the NPA, pending.

A minister or deputy that has criminal charges against them cannot hold office, and it is speculated that these investigation are an attempt to get Gordhan and Jonas out of National Treasury ‘legitimately’.

Beyond that, Jonas was the person who blew the state capture matter wide open by openly declaring that the Gupta family had offered him R600 million and the position of finance minister, to help bring billions of rands of new business to their doors.

Any charges of corruption against Jonas would add weight to any move to discredit him.

You can read the full story, including SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni’s involvement, in the City Press for 26 February 2016.

