Government ministers splurge R40 million on luxury cars

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has revealed that the government has spent R42 million on luxury vehicles for ministers and their deputies between 2014 and 2017.

The revelation comes after the political party submitted a range of parliamentary questions across all governmental departments, and is despite finance minister, Pravin Gordhan, calling for austerity measures in government spending since 2013.

According to the DA, the worst offender is the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, which splurged R5 505 351,65 on cars for minister Gugile Nkwinti and his deputies, it said in a statement on Sunday (26 March).

“This is money that could have been better spent on supporting emerging black farmers, who are in desperate need for financial assistance from the government,” said DA shadow minister of public service and administration, Desiree Van Der Walt.

Some of the other top spenders, include:

• Department of Transport: R3 453 870,87

• Department of Justice: R3 275 138

• Department of Public Enterprise: R2 669 377,77

• Department of Agriculture: R2 502 425,10

• Department of Telecommunications: R2 383 769,14

Van Der Walt noted that in the DA run Tshwane, mayor Solly Msimanga rejected 10 BMW 3 series, which were bought by the previous ANC administration. “They have now been used to form part of a new anti hi-jack unit,” the shadow minister said.

“No new luxury cars will be bought or leased for politicians‚ and if vehicles currently owned by Tshwane require replacement‚ sensible and low-cost vehicles will be procured. I will not allow public money to be spent on luxury cars‚ while our people struggle for services‚ houses and jobs. No more luxury cars will be bought or leased under my government,” Msimaga said last year upon his appointment as mayor.

