I don’t want my old job back: Gordhan

Former finance minister Pravin Gordhan has made it clear that he does not want his old job back and said that he wasn’t fired, but rather relieved of his responsibilities.

The former minister was speaking at a memorial for late ANC stalwart, Ahmed Kathrada.

Gordhan acknowledged that many see his appearances as him campaigning to somehow get his job back, but he said this was not the case, and that he should have retired “a long time ago”.

“This is not about me or Mcebisi Jonas (his axed deputy). I don’t want my job back. I was meant to retire a long time ago. But don’t try to malign me. I didn’t apply for this job. I was asked to take it on,” he said.

He explained how the whole fiasco played out from his end – with an SMS telling him to return to South Africa – and expressed disappointment in that the country desperately needed the investment roadshow to happen.

He reportedly told the audience that “some people” don’t want to understand the importance of a roadshow and how South Africa will have to borrow £100 million this year.

