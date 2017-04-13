Zuma lied under oath, former NPA head claims

<a href='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/ck.php?n=afee94f8&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='https://display.mybroadband.co.za/31/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=633&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=afee94f8' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Former national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Mxolisi Nxasana claims that president Jacob Zuma’s account of how he resigned from the national prosecuting authority (NPA) is a fabrication, the Daily Maverick reports.

In an affidavit filed in response to a case brought against him and the NPA by Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law, Nxasana took the opportunity to set the record straight on how he was pushed out of the prosecutions authority and given a R17 million handshake.

Corruption Watch and Freedom Under Law are seeking a court order ruling his dismissal invalid, and for Nxasana to pay back the R17 million.

According to documents submitted by president Zuma in 2016, it was Nxasana who had requested that he be let go from his position as NDPP, and that the R17 million was part of a settlement for him to leave his position early.

Zuma said that Nxasana had acknowledged that his appointment had created tensions among senior prosecutors, and was leading to discord at the vital institution. He said that these reasons were enough for him to accept the resignation.

“It was plain to me that Nxasana was no longer willing to continue as the National Director of Public Prosecutions and the only outstanding issue remained the financial aspects relating to his vacating his office,” Zuma said.

However, Nxasana says this is a lie.

According to the former NDPP, it was president Zuma who had asked him to resign, insisting that he did not want to leave, and would in fact like to return to the job.

He said entering into the agreement that saw him get R17 million was the only way to protect the office of the NDPP, and he would gladly pay it back and get back to work.

Nxasana said that he never put in a request to the president that he vacate his office, and made that clear in several letters to the president and the justice minister in 2014 and 2015.

The former NDPP was the one who instituted charges of perjury against close Zuma ally, advocate Nomgcobo Jiba, who was fundamental in stonewalling legal action against the president and several of his allies.

The high court in 2016 ruled that both Jiba and NPA director of special prosecutions Lawrence Mwrebi be struck off the roll of advocates, however this has been appealed. President Jacob Zuma has refused to suspend them, pending the outcome.

Read: I’m not stressed – it’s a white man’s disease: Zuma